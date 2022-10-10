AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.00

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247 ($2.98), with a volume of 24045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.40 ($2.87).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.13. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 976.80.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

