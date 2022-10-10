Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Otter Tail by 25.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. 3,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.