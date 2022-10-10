Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,334. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

