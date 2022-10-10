Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ABG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.87. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.70 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

