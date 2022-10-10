Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of BCC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,377. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

