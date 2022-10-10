Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,167 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692,123. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

