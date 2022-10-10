Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 55.8% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 412,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity

Jabil Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.17. 21,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

