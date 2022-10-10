Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $84.57. 154,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

