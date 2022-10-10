Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $20.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.16. The stock had a trading volume of 131,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.