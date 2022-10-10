Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $693,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.30.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.