Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 586 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.29. 2,045,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

