Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Comparison

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 143.77% 16.48% 8.22% Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 23.93 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 4.62 $21.11 million ($3.53) -3.18

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.