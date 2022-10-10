ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 278,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,951 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 860,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 655,200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

