Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.16. 109,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

