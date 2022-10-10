Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 418.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for about 0.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,385. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

