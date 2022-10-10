AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 426385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

