17,530 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 557,365 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

