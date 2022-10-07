Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.59

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 178971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

