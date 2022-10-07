Zomfi Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZOMFI)

Zomfi (ZOMFI) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zomfi has a market cap of $28,924.08 and $14,059.00 worth of Zomfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zomfi has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Zomfi token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Zomfi Token Profile

Zomfi’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. Zomfi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zomfi is https://reddit.com/r/zomfi. Zomfi’s official website is www.zomfi.org. Zomfi’s official Twitter account is @zomfitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zomfi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zomfi (ZOMFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zomfi has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zomfi is 0.00353853 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,609.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zomfi.org/.”

