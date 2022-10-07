Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 2.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 1,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.