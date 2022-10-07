XXEC Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. 214,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

