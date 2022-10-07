Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.20 and a 200-day moving average of $539.11. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

