Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

SI-BONE Stock Down 4.7 %

SIBN stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,612.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,919 shares of company stock worth $456,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

