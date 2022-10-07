Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

