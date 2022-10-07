Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

LLY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,896. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

