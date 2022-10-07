Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 132,436 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,275 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

T traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 406,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

