Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,582.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 102,066 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.32. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

