Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.