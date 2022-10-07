Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,589 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

