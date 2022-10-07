Wulff Hansen & CO. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 616.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 511,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

