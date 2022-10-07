Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $281,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 274,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,261. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

