Wulff Hansen & CO. Grows Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 29,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

