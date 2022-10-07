Wulff Hansen & CO. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.1% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

