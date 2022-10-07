World of Cryptia (CRYPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9,134.55

World of Cryptia (CRYPT) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. World of Cryptia has a market capitalization of $9,134.55 and approximately $45,544.00 worth of World of Cryptia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World of Cryptia has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One World of Cryptia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World of Cryptia Token Profile

World of Cryptia (CRYPTO:CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2021. The Reddit community for World of Cryptia is https://reddit.com/r/worldofcryptia. World of Cryptia’s official Twitter account is @cryptiaofficial. The official website for World of Cryptia is cryptia.io.

World of Cryptia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World of Cryptia (CRYPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World of Cryptia has a current supply of 0. The last known price of World of Cryptia is 0.00042587 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World of Cryptia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World of Cryptia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World of Cryptia using one of the exchanges listed above.

