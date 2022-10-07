WoopMoney (WMW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,580.00

WoopMoney (WMW) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One WoopMoney token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WoopMoney has a market cap of $22,973.66 and approximately $26,580.00 worth of WoopMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WoopMoney has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

WoopMoney Profile

WoopMoney’s genesis date was July 4th, 2021. WoopMoney’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998,986 tokens. The Reddit community for WoopMoney is https://reddit.com/r/woopmoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WoopMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@woopmoney. WoopMoney’s official Twitter account is @woopmoney. The official website for WoopMoney is woopmoney.com.

Buying and Selling WoopMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “WoopMoney (WMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WoopMoney has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WoopMoney is 0.00000094 USD and is down -30.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,582.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woopmoney.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WoopMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WoopMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WoopMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

