Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 860 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 398.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,271. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

