Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.98. 45,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average of $337.52.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

