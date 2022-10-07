Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 271,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.