Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. 775,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,805,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.