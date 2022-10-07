Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,868 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,248. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

