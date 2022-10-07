Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

MDLZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 223,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

