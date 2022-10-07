Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.6 %

SH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 1,248,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,415,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

