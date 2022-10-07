Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 1,739,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

