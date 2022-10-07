Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.91. 602,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,219. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

