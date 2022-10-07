WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 6.78% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

