WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,845,302 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,201,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 2,045,218 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,715,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

