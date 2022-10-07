Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.81. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,198. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

