Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 0.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.35. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.09. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

