Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,945 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.2 %

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,837. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.