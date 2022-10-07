Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 845,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,983,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,129,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Shares of PH traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,788. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

